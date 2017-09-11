Eric Helmut Mueller was born in Cameroon, Africa, August 12, 1970. The King of Kom welcomed Eric and gave to him a beautiful view lot to build his own house. Eric invested all his savings and built his house in Fili village overlooking three valleys. Eric’s home became a center of the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ here in Fili, a place of the medicine man. First the children came, then the parents and grandparents. Today they have regular meetings. “O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting? The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law, but thanks be to God, who gives us victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. 1 Corinthians 15:55-57 On August 15, 2017, three days after Eric’s 47th birthday, Eric was alone in his room in Brookshire. In the early hours between 1:00 A.M. and 4:00 A.M., Eric had a private personal appointment with our Lord - one moment in Texas, and the next moment in Heaven. What a wonderful GRACE provision. Eric’s face radiated overwhelming peace and confidence. Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 22, 2017, at 11:00 AM at the Berachah Church located at 2815 Sage Road, Houston, Texas 77056. Final arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Avenue, PO Box 248, Brookshire, TX 77423 - (281) 934-2424 - www.schmidtfunerals.com