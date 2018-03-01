George W. Roark Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully on February 20th, 2018 where he was surrounded by his family at his home on the Brazos River near Brookshire, Texas. George was born on June 1st, 1928 in Walnut Springs, Texas to Rosa Ella and George W. Roark, Sr. Growing up during the depression, George learned the value of hard work and the importance of a supportive family. He began his career during World War II in the shipyards of Houston and later went on to work for Parker Brothers and Company. After that time, he began pursuing his passion in the sand and gravel trucking and heavy equipment industries. He built his own business, Roark Trucking Company, from the ground up earning a tremendous amount of respect from his colleagues and employees. George will be remembered in Houston as a man of many skills, including building his own trucking company and mentoring many others in the industry. He loved life and lived it to the fullest and enjoyed being surrounded by his friends and family. In 1992, George was named member of the year of The Sand and Gravel Motor Carriers Association for his unselfish devotion to the transportation industry and he went on to be named as its chairman for several years. He also found pride in being a master mason of the highest order. George (Pop) is preceded in death by both his parents, three of his siblings, his loving wife, Maimie Joyce, his son Gerald Dean, his two daughters Theresa Ruppert and Amanda Gawlik, as well as his grandson Christopher Ruppert. He is survived by his brother, Curtis Roark, his devoted daughters Rosalyn Elledge and Georgia York, sons-in-laws Jerry Elledge, Richard Ruppert, Robert York and David Gawlik, grandchildren Holly Chandler, Stephanie Nobley, Patricia Ruppert, George Nobley, Adam Guess, Julia Yamada, Bonnie Mazock, Ryan Guess, Rebecca Price, Rachel Gawlik, Hannah Gawlik and Magen Gawlik along with numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted by Schmidt Funeral Home in Brookshire, Texas. Family was present to receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Friday, February 23, 2018, at the Pattison United Methodist Church in Pattison. Funeral Service was held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 24, 2018, at the Pattison United Methodist Church with Reverend Benjamin Lohmer, Sr. officiating. Interment followed in the Pattison Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Pattison United Methodist Church at PO Box 67, Pattison, Texas 77466, or the Pattison Volunteer Fire Department at PO Box 442, Pattison, Texas 77466, in George’s memory.