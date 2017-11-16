JEANNETTE C. KOEN, 86, longtime Pattison resident, passed away Nov. 10, 2017, at her home in Pattison. Jeannette was born December 13, 1930, in Baytown, Texas. She grew up and attended school in Waller, Texas, graduating from Waller High School. On April 16, 1952, Jeannette married James A. Koen in Houston, Texas. Jeannette and Jim lived in North Houston for several years and then Spring Branch before making their home in Pattison. Active in community affairs, Jeannette was a member of the Pattison United Methodist Church, the Brookshire Chapter #652, Order of the Eastern Star, Royal Band Boosters and the PTA. She enjoyed embroidery, sewing and crocheting, and made many afghans for friends and family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and treasured the time she was able to spend with her family. Jeannette is survived by her husband of over 65 years: James A. Koen of Pattison; daughters: Nina Reynolds of Pattison, and Janis Horn and her husband, Robert, of Mineola; grandchildren: Rebecca Ryland, James Bartels, Stephen Bartels, Nina Marie Moreland, Aubrey Kollatschny, Kari Colley, Ethan Horn, Tracy Weeks and Cory Kollatschny; and 21 great grandchildren. Also surviving Jeannette is her brother-in-law: Rheman Halbison of Pattison, numerous other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Rebecca Koen, her son-in-law John Reynolds, and her sister Durelle Halbison. Visitation was held from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Sunday, November 12, 2017, at the Pattison United Methodist Church. Funeral Service was held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, November 13, 2017, at the Pattison United Methodist Church with Reverend Benjamin Lohmer, Sr. and Reverend Heather Velez officiating. Interment followed in the Pattison Methodist Cemetery. Pallbearers were James Bartels, Stephen Bartels, Chris Ryland, Aubrey Kollatschny, Aaron Colley, Judge Ted Krenek, Mike Koen and Robert Horn. Honorary Pallbearers were Eddie Neuman, Kyle Ryland and Rheman Halbison. Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Pattison United Methodist Church, PO Box 67, Pattison, TX 77466. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Avenue, PO Box 248, Brookshire, TX 77423 - Schmidt Funeral Home: Brookshire, Texas (TX) - (281) 934-2424.