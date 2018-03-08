MILDRED ROSALIE (SKLENARIK) GAJEWSKEY, 90, of Pattison, Texas, passed away Monday, February 26, 2018, at her home. Mildred was born November 5, 1927, in Mixville, Texas, the daughter of Ladislav and Louise Sklenarik. She grew up in Mixville and attended the Sealy schools. She met the love of her life, Edward John Gajewskey, at a dance at the Mixville Hall. They were united in marriage on April 22, 1947, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sealy. They have made their home in Pattison where they have been members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. During her working years, Mildred worked on the family farm, as a nurse’s aide, and as a school custodian. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, she treasured her family and the time she was able to spend with them, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and loved her flowers. Mildred is survived by her husband of over 70 years: Edward John Gajewskey of Pattison; her three daughters: Carolyn Larsen of Sealy, Diane Peterek and her husband, Buddy, of Brookshire, and Detra Mazac and her husband, Wesley, of Sealy; grandchildren: Tiffany and Matt Sodolak of Fulshear, Christopher Peterek of Brookshire, Ashley Larsen of Missouri City and Drayton Mazac of Sealy; great grandchildren: Skylar Sodolak, of Fulshear, Dashel Sodolak, also of Fulshear and Zoe Walthall of Missouri City; sister: Marie Wright of Sealy; and many other dear friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 sisters. Family was present to receive friends on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Brookshire where Rosary was recited at 6:00 PM. Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated at 10:00 AM, Thursday, March 1, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pattison, Father David DuBois, Celebrant. Interment followed in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Frydek. Pallbearers were James Wright, Jessie Wright, Marvin Peterek, George Molina, Matt Sodolak and Wesley Mazac. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Ave., PO Box 248, Brookshire, TX 77423 - www.schmidtfunerals.com - (281) 934-21424.