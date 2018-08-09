Patricia Muske went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2018. She was born in Houston, Texas on March 26, 1941, to Alfred Roy Muske and Hazel Tubbs Muske. She graduated from Southern Methodist University where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha and then taught at Katy High School and the Kinkaid School. Later, she took over management of the Muske Ranch in Pattison, Texas. She was a beloved teacher and known for her tender heart for others and generosity in her community. She is survived by her cousins Charles H. Kobs, D.G. Kobs, Jr. (Sandra), Charles Albert Menke (Ann) and other family and loving friends. She is also survived by her ranch foreman and longtime friend, Robert Kennedy. A Celebration of Life for Patricia Muske was held at Schmidt Funeral Home, Brookshire, Texas, at 11:30, August 3, 2018. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 442, Pattison, TX 77466.