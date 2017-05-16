RAYMOND LESLIE “SKEETE” BRUNKENHOEFER

Skeete was born October 29, 1947, in Sealy, Texas to parents Leslie John and Iris LaVerne (Goode) Brunkenhoefer. He grew up in Pattison and attended the Royal Schools.

Skeete married Sandra Faye Norville on January 28, 1967, at the Memorial Lutheran Church in Katy. They have made their home in Pattison where they have been members of the Christ Lutheran Church. A longtime firefighter, paramedic and EMT, Skeete was employed by Spring Branch (Village) Fire Department for eight years and the Missouri City Fire Department for twenty five years. He had also served as a member of the Katy Volunteer Fire Department and as Chief of the Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department for three years. Skeete was a graduate of Clown College and a member of the Firehouse Clowns at Missouri City doing fire prevention skits. He and Sandra loved to go dancing, camping, fishing and treasured the time they were able to spend with the grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of over fifty years: Sandra Brunkenhoefer of Pattison; son: Steven Brunkenhoefer of Chappell Hill, daughter: Shanna Sliman and her husband, Samir; his grandchildren: Elizabeth and Cole Sliman; and parents: Iris and Leslie Brunkenhoefer; all of Pattison. Also surviving Skeete is his brother: John W. “Bubba” Brunkenhoefer and his wife, Tina, of Sealy; sister: Paula E. Brunkenhoefer of Pattison; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Don and Margaret Lamb of Spicewood; his faithful companion, Bella; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Family received friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Thursday, May 4, 2017, at the Schmidt Funeral Home Chapel in Brookshire. Funeral Service was held at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 5, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Pastor Donald Loeschen officiating. Interment followed in the Pattison Cemetery where Bell Ceremony was performed by the Missouri City Fire Department.

Pallbearers were member of the Missouri City Fire Department: Jaime Ponce DeLeon, Chris Horsak, Kenneth Keefe, David Matthews, Jonathan Sabrsula and Glenn Taylor. Honorary pallbearers were Lee Atchison, Brian Bennett, Steven Brunkenhoefer, Kevin Dickson, Robert Gurnt, James Haywood, Roger Hazelwood, Danny Jan, Steve Lombarti, Mike Nighaletti, Steve Norton, Richard Oaks, Lewis Osborne, Bruce Perkins, Daniel Profata, Samir Sliman, Darrell Smith, Dustin Smith, Jay Strickland, Justin Sykoria and members of the Pattison Area Volunteer Fire Department.

Friends who wish may make memorial gifts to the Christ Lutheran Church, PO Box 507, Pattison, TX 77466, or to the charity of their choice.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 819 Waller Ave., PO Box 248, Brookshire, TX 77423 – (281) 934-2424 – www.schmidtfunerals.com.