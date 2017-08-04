Longtime Brookshire, Texas resident, Suzy Grillo Allen died Monday, July 24th at MD Anderson Hospital after bravely battling Leukemia. She was born October 2, 1942 in Spangler, Pennsylvania to Joseph R. and Mary Ellen Grillo. Suzy considered herself a native Texan after the family moved to Rosenberg, Texas in 1953. She graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in 1960 and she attended the University of Texas in Austin studying Music, and graduated from California State College in California, Pennsylvania with a degree in Education. Suzy began her career as a teacher at Taylor Ray Elementary in Rosenberg before taking a “flying leap” and becoming a Flight Attendant/Purser for Pan American World Airways. After accumulating over 5 million miles in the air and visiting every continent except Antarctica, she retired with 17 years of service. This made her a world class traveler, and according to her family, a World Class Shopper. After living in the cities of New York, Los Angeles, and Houston, Suzy met and married Col. Glenn Allen in 1981 and decided that Brookshire, Texas is where she wanted to live with her horses, donkey, dogs, cats and a peacock. She returned to teaching and taught in the Royal School District for another 15 years. Suzy loved teaching and was able to share her world travelling experiences with her students. Even after retiring from Royal, she continued to substitute teach in the Katy School district for many years. Her love for children was obvious and hundreds benefited and gained an international perspective because of her travels. Suzy was an accomplished musician and played the piano, organ and harp and served as a church organist for many years. After losing her mother to colon cancer, Suzy became a board member and eventually the Executive Vice President of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of Houston. She was instrumental in the creation of their biggest fundraiser, The Winter Ball which has become one of the most recognizable social events on the City of Houston’s calendar. She continued to travel. She and her husband Glenn, regularly visited Scotland where he pursued his love of golf and Suzy pursued her love of Scotch distilleries. She also travelled frequently to China accompanying her husband Glenn on his business trips. Suzy is survived by her husband, Col. Glenn Allen USMC (ret). She is survived by two children, Denise Allen Andrew and husband, Daniel, and Glenn Edward Allen, II. Grandchildren Sydney Marie Andrew Haanpaa, and husband Andrew, Nathaniel Ashton Andrew and Gabrielle Christine Andrew. Also, Angelina Marie Allen and Glenn Edward Allen, III. She was the oldest of five children and is survived by sisters Virginia (Ginny) Grillo Bull and husband Bill. Mimi Grillo Amman, and husband Gene. Brothers Joseph R. Grillo, Jr and John Grillo, and wife Cindy. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Schmidt Funeral Home – Grand Parkway, where a rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Saint Bartholomew the Apostle Catholic Church in Katy, Texas, with Rev. Nicolas Ramirez, Celebrant. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 4:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Rosenberg, Texas. Suzy’s family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of M.D Anderson Cancer Center for their hard work and dedication. They are truly the best in the world. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Funeral services held under the direction of Schmidt Funeral Home, 1344 W. Grand Parkway South, Katy, Texas 77494, (281) 391-2424