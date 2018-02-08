GILMER – Funeral service for Twylah Northam, 92, of Gilmer will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gilmer with Bro. Gary Earle officiating. Interment will be in Maple Springs Cemetery in Camp County. Mrs. Northam passed away Friday, February 2, 2018 in Gilmer. Mrs. Northam was born August 11, 1925 in the Starrville Community to William Horace and Lillie Nichols Kelley. She was a housewife, member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Northam also loved to sew, paint, ceramics and crochet. She is survived by daughter, Moneica Koehn; sister, Hilda Jean Bell; grandchildren, Jason Koehn and Kenieca Moore; great-grandchildren, Jacob Moore, James Moore and Taylor Ray Koehn; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Northam was preceded in death by her husband, Leo A. Northam of 53 years before his passing in 1997; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Steven Griffith, Sam Griffith, Bill Manley, Jason Koehn and James Parker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Vaughn and Clifton Parker. The family would also like to especially thank the staff and residents of the Bradford House not only for the wonderful care, but most of all their love for of Mrs. Northam. Visitation was from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, February 5, 2018 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Twylah Northam, please visit our Tribute Store. CROLEY FUNERAL HOME Gilmer, Texas 903.843.2555’