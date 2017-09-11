42 And Charlottesville

A few years ago, I watched the movie “42” about Jackie Robinson, one of the first African- American Major-League Baseball players. In one scene, the opposing coach was taunting Jackie as he came up to bat. His loud racist remarks were vicious and cruel. Frustrated, Jackie swung the bat at a bad pitch, hit a fly ball and was easily put out. All the way back to the dugout, the taunting words of the opposing manager followed him. “You’ll never make it, (racist remark). Your kind never will.”

Jackie stomped angrily back toward the dugout, through the players to a tunnel underneath the stadium. Alone, he began to furiously beat his bat against the wall: screaming in pain and agony. Branch Rickey, the manager, appeared as Jackie shouted over and over, “How much more can I take? How much?”

