Abbott orders action to ensure safety on juco campuses

Thu, 03/08/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Ed Sterling

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for immediate action to ensure the safety of Texas’ junior college campuses following a Feb. 14 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Abbott’s order came in a Feb. 28 letter to Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Commissioner Raymund Paredes.

He issued a similar order addressing the safety of all Texas schoolchildren a week earlier. Abbott outlined steps to be taken by the Higher Education Coordinating Board.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/

The Times Tribune

P.O. Box 1549
Brookshire, Texas 77423
PH: (281) 934-4949
FAX: (281) 934-2012