Abbott orders action to ensure safety on juco campuses

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for immediate action to ensure the safety of Texas’ junior college campuses following a Feb. 14 mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Abbott’s order came in a Feb. 28 letter to Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Commissioner Raymund Paredes.

He issued a similar order addressing the safety of all Texas schoolchildren a week earlier. Abbott outlined steps to be taken by the Higher Education Coordinating Board.

