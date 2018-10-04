Abbott, Valdez present views on Texas in one hour forum

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott and Lupe Valdez on Sept. 28 appeared together on television for 60 minutes in the only scheduled gubernatorial debate, a forum hosted by the Lyndon Baines Johnson Presidential Library and Museum on the University of Texas campus.

A Republican and former Texas attorney general, Abbott is seeking a second four-year term as the state’s chief executive. His challenger, Guadalupe “Lupe” Valdez, a San Antonio-born Democrat, held elected office as Dallas County sheriff from 2005 to 2017 and previously served as a senior agent and investigator for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, earlier as an agent for other federal agencies, and as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve.

