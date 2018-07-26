The professor who taught contracts spoke of the Alice in Wonderland rule. It was simply, “The words mean what I say they mean.” Court cases that decide what laws mean are doing nothing more than following the Alice in Wonderland rule. The words (and the law) mean what the courts say they mean. It is a matter of definition.

The term “poverty” has been redefined by Congress repeatedly. Congress has consistently used a changed definition to increase the number of voters who receive benefits because they have been defined as living in poverty. It is a way of buying votes. As one writer said, “Politicians are bribing voters with their own money.” That statement is only partially true; it is tax dollars that are bribing voters but those voters are not necessarily taxpayers. Reports consistently show that less than one-half of the residents of the United States actually pay income taxes.

