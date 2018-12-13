America And Its Borders

By J.T. Murphy

tion to work. They sought opportunity. They brought skills are came to acquire skills that would produce high quality work.

Unfortunately, not every immigrant, legal or illegal, brings high personal values or work ethic. That is also true for some native born Americans. Every nation, every race and every ethic group consists of both good people and bad people, of lifters and leaners.

The surge of people trying to enter America, in violation of its laws, is not immigration that serves this nation. A person, whose first act is violation of our laws and our sovereignty, should not be welcome. A person who comes to America for government benefits should not be welcome. The American taxpayer should not be the slave of illegal immigrants; when the benefits of our work are taken and given to others, we are the slaves and they are the masters.

