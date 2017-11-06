The Beginning

It begins at home. Children learn more about life at home than anywhere else. If an infant is ignored by its parents, the infant will have psychological problems all of its life. That is what medical history tells us. History is the best predictor of the future.

Queen Elizabeth may have spoken for all of us when she said, “I learned the same way monkeys do, by watching my parents.” The key word is “watching”. At home, children learn much more by watching than by listening. When an abusive parent tells a child that he/she loves the child, the child knows better. The child knows that a loving parent my instill discipline by spanking or other punishment, but a loving parent does not abuse a child. A loving parent does not sexually abuse a child or break the child’s bones. Words are often fiction, but actions are always reality.

