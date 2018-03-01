Billy Graham - Shaking His Hand

I never had the opportunity to shake hands with Billy Graham.

A few years back my wife and I were in the Asheville, North Carolina area and had a couple of free hours. We decided to drive to Montreat to see the area where Billy Graham lived. We roamed around the quaint little community for awhile. I asked numerous people “Where does Billy Graham live?” I was amazed at how many people either did not know or were just keeping the community secret from outsiders like us.

We had good friends in Asheville who had told about us about a road leading up a North Carolina mountain and that on the way we would pass George Beverly Shea’s house. Shea sang right before Billy Graham preached for many, many years.

