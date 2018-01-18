Comments from Waller County resident Bob Gage concerning lawsuit against the WCAB and new board

Comments to the Waller County Commissioners Court

I rise to speak on Item 6 on today’s agenda.

I do ask you to approve this item…since it is about refunding some property taxes to my wife and me and several of our neighbors. We were all involved in a suit against the Appraisal District. And we won. Therefore, the refunds.

Why am I here today? To let Waller County taxpayers know that there is hope for them when there are “stigmas” that negatively affect the value of their properties.

