DPS acts to prevent violent confrontations at capitol

AUSTIN — Enhanced security measures have been implemented at the state capitol complex and capitol grounds, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Jan. 11.

According to the DPS announcement, “It has been observed that some individuals or groups seek violent confrontations during protests and equip themselves for physical combat. To ensure the safety and security of the general public and those who seek to exercise their right to peacefully assemble and protest, effective immediately, certain items may be prohibited from the capitol grounds unless worn or carried by a licensed peace officer.”

Open-flame torches, gas masks, helmets, pepper spray and shields were included on a list of more than 20 prohibited items provided by DPS.

