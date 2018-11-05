Every vote counts, even illegal ones.

An honest election is the foundation of the United States of America. The Bill of Rights was created to protect our right to vote, among other rights.

Every illegal vote cancels a legal one. Votes cast by illegal immigrants are nothing less than foreign interference with our elections. Votes cast, in the name of dead voters are thefts of your vote. Voter fraud is an attack on our nation.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/