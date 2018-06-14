Forever Fourteen

The house is dilapidated far beyond its actual age. Peeling paint, torn screens, and cracked sheetrock all show years of neglect. The homes nearby are all in pristine condition.

Driving down the street, you would not notice the decay. The front yard had always been mowed and covered with healthy grass. From the curb, no one would notice the decay that was behind the front layer of red brick.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/