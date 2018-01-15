Freedom Of

The first ten amendments to the Constitutionof the United States were ratified on December 15, 1791. The Preamble to the first ten amendments, known as the Bill of Rights, stated, “The Conventions of a number of the States, having at the time of their adopting the Constitution, expressed a desire, in order to prevent misconstruction or abuse of its powers, that further declaratory and restrictive clauses should be added: And as extending the ground of public confidence in the Government, will best ensure the beneficent ends of its institution.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/