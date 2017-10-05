God’s Invitation To A Feast

When I visit other churches, leaders tell me: “There is little hope for our church to have any influence in our community much less the world. We are small and only getting smaller. We can hardly pay the pastor much less help anyone else. We have only few young people. People who attend church are attending less often. No money to pay staff salaries. Our volunteers are faithful but old and tired. What are we to do?”

What are we to do? Jesus told a parable: “A man prepared a great feast and sent out many invitations. When all was ready, he sent his servant around to notify the guests that it was time for them to come. But they all began making excuses. One said he had just bought a field and wanted to inspect it. Another said he had just bought five pair of oxen and wanted to try them out. Another had just been married, so he said he couldn’t come.” (Luke 14:16-20)

