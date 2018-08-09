Hurricane Harvey-affected campuses receive special evaluations

AUSTIN — Some 109 independent school districts and charters directly affected by Hurricane Harvey are eligible for special evaluation in this year’s state accountability system, the Texas Education Agency announced Aug. 1.

Based on data reported to the agency during the past school year, the affected districts and charters encompass some 1,188 eligible campuses.

