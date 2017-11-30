Hurricane recovery continues with extension of disaster declaration

AUSTIN — Gov. Greg Abbott on Nov. 20 extended the disaster declaration for counties affected by Hurricane Harvey. Some 60 counties are included and they will continue to be eligible for assistance as they recover and rebuild. “The most important message I want to send to the victims of this storm is that they are not alone as they continue to recover from this storm.

While we still have a long way to go to return to a new normal, I have no doubt that Texas will eventually emerge from this disaster stronger than ever before,” Abbott said.

