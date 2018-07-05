It has been said that knowledge comes from study and wisdom comes from observation. In addition, I’ve always advised people to learn the mistakes of others because they don’t have time to make every mistake themselves.

That said, I will give you the opportunity to learn on paper what I learned in reality. The quick answer is, “Skunk spray is yellow.” I have found that many people know what skunk spray smells like, but no one has ever described the color. Discovery of the color is not a pleasant experience.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/