Mind Readers

I remember a time when national news announcers told me what a politician said. Today national news announcers are busy telling me what the politician meant. I wonder when national news announcers learned to read the minds of politicians.

I remember a time when national news announcers allowed me to decide what was important to me. Now, news announcers are busy telling me what should be important to me. I guess that they find reading my mind does not reveal what they want to see there.

