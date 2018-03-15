More Texans than usual cast ballots in primary elections

AUSTIN — In early voting, Texans participated in greater numbers in the state Democratic primary than the Republican primary, but on Election Day, March 6, the Republican turnout exceeded the Democratic turnout by half a million votes.

Primaries historically have been light-turnout affairs. This time, about 10 percent of the state’s 15 million registered voters cast ballots in the Republican primary and about 7 percent in the Democratic primary. In contrast, in March 2014, 7 percent of the state’s 13 million registered voters cast ballots in the GOP primary and 3 percent cast ballots in the Democratic primary.

