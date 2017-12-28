Officials name members to school finance commission
Thu, 12/28/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Ed Sterling
AUSTIN — Top state officials last week named members to the Texas Public School Finance Commission, an agency created by legislation passed last summer during a special session of the 85th Texas Legislature.
Gov. Greg Abbott named Scott Brister of Waco, a former justice of the Texas Supreme Court, as chair of the commission. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick named his appointees to the commission:
