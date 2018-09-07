Old Friends

“Tell me thy company, and I’ll tell thee what thou art,” said Don Quixote, in the novel by Miguel de Cervantes. Or, listening to my mother, “You are known by the friends you keep.” Continuing with, “You are also known by the friends who keep you.

I spent an afternoon with an old friend from another town. It was a remarkable pleasure to sit and visit. Working ten to fourteen hours a day, it is easy to forget what quiet time and like and how good it feels to visit with friends.

