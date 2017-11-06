Paxton asks high court to approve court-drawn House maps

Mon, 11/06/2017 - 7:47am News Staff
Ed Sterling

AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Oct. 27 filed a brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a lower court ruling that required nine of the state’s 150 House districts to be redrawn.

In September, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily stayed the federal district court’s ruling. That allowed Texas to continue to use the existing maps while the redistricting case remains pending.

Candidate filings for the 2018 elections begin next month. Early primary voting begins in February.

 

