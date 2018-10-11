Paxton joins effort against climate change lawsuit

AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Oct. 5 announced he had joined an Indiana-led coalition of 11 state attorneys general in a friend-of-the-court brief seeking dismissal of a climate-change lawsuit against the energy industry.

King County, Washington, filed the lawsuit naming the oil companies BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch and Conoco Phillips as defendants. Paxton and the other attorneys general allege in their friend-of-the-court brief that “King County’s objections to fossil fuel are based in public policy, not law, and are thus inappropriate for judicial resolution.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/