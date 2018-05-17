Paxton requests federal funding for women’s health program

AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last week asked two federal agencies to move quickly to fund the state’s Healthy Texas Women program.

The program was cut off from Medicaid funding by the Obama administration in 2012 after the Texas Legislature enacted a law preventing taxpayer money from going to abortion providers.

In a May 7 letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Paxton said the addition of some $30 million a year in federal dollars would increase access to family planning and preventative health services for low-income women across the state who are not covered by traditional Medicaid in Texas.

