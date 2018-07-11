Paxton sends letters to cities that passed bag ban ordinances

AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on July 2 notified 11 Texas cities that the Texas Supreme Court ruled their ordinances against plastic bags violate Texas’ Solid Waste Disposal Act.

Paxton said he issued letters to the cities of Austin, Sunset Valley, Port Aransas, Laguna Vista, Fort Stockton, Eagle Pass, Corpus Christi, Brownsville, Kermit, Freer and South Padre Island “to ensure awareness of the recent ruling and waste management responsibilities Texas law places on municipalities.”

