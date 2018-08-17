The Right Call

The woman drove to the front of her small office building and thought things did not look right. She got out of her car and saw the front door was partly open. The deadbolt was out but was being used to keep the door open, not closed. She opened the door and saw a stack of costly new inventory stacked near the front door, apparently waiting for someone to carry it out. Wisely she did not enter the building but did go back to her car.

Her first call was to a coworker to ask if the boxes should have been moved from the backroom warehouse to the front. The answer was, “No.”

