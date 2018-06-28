Rude, Crude, Socially Acceptable?

“If a liberal from 1960 showed up in 2017, he would be deemed a conservative. If a liberal from 2017 showed up in 1960, he would be considered a dangerous lunatic”, said Dizon Diaz in 2017.

In 1960, the vile, crude and pornographic words that liberals, such as Samantha Bee, Robert Di Niro, Peter Fonda, all recently used, would never be tolerated. First, the words are not acceptable in public use. Second, such public display of anger, bad judgment and evil intent would result in prompt and broad condemnation.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/