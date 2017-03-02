Senate Committee on Health & Human Services gives unanimous approval to SB 11

Bill expected to pass the Senate early next week

AUSTIN, TX -- This morning, the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services offered a unanimous and bipartisan show of support for Senate Bill 11, legislation that would reform the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) and address a number of structural problems with how the state currently manages its child protection efforts.

"Today's vote was an important first step in improving the lives of our state's foster children and ensuring that all children in Texas are kept safe from abuse and neglect," said Health and Human Services Chairman, and author of SB 11, Dr. Charles Schwertner, MD (R-Georgetown). "I'm thankful to the members of the Health and Human Services Committee for their support and I look forward to passing this bill on the floor of the Texas Senate early next week."

