Should President Trump Quit?

By Dr. Glenn Mollette Should President Donald Trump quit? A large percentage of Americans voted against him and continue to dislike him. About all of the Democrats in Congress are against him and there are certainly Republicans who aren’t Trump fans. I was recently in France and there are plenty of people in that country who mock Trump. I would wager transgender people in the military don’t like him. The protestors who show up wherever he is to protest, some of them paid to do so, don’t like him.

Most of the media hates Trump. You would think NBC would love Trump. He made mega millions for that network with his successful The Apprentice television show. NBC begins every Today show and evening nightly news with five to 15 minutes of Trump bashing. This week I timed the Trump bashing segment on the Today show at 14 minutes and some seconds. They came on at 7 and immediately began with the Russian collusion story that they pound every day almost seven days a week. Of course CNN hates Trump and still cannot come to grips with the fact that Hillary Clinton lost. The American people voted for Trump and Trump won the election. I did not vote against Hillary because of Russian interference. I voted for Trump because I felt we desperately need a change of direction in this country.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/