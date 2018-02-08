Sowing Seeds of Faith

February 1, 2018

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be in Pyeongchanggun, South Korea from February 9-25. Several years ago, I accompanied a group of pastors to nearby Seoul, South Korea to learn about their history, their culture and meet with churches and church leaders. Our host church and pastor felt called by God to welcome their American guests with radical hospitality, providing accommodations, meals and a full schedule of rich experiences to make our visit more meaningful.

“Korea is a shrimp between whales,” says a Korean proverb. In addition to the separation between North and South, Korea is surrounded by the whales of China, Russia and Japan. South Korea combines Confucian and Buddhist traditions with the modernity that makes it one of the world’s most technologically advanced nations. Seoul, is home to 11 million people and a global leader in cutting-edge computer technology, yet Seoul is also a centuries-old city with a rich history.” — Insight Guides

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/