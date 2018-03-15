Sowing Seeds of Faith©

“How would you describe Jesus in one or two words?” I asked a group of youth. They chimed in quickly with words such as: love, goodness, humble, pious, kind, caring, devout, meek and gentle.

“How would you describe Jesus physically?” They mentioned long hair, pale skin and a constant smile, like a hippie from the 1960’s. Another student described Jesus in a way that reminded me of TV’s Mister Rogers, dressed in his signature sweater singing, “It’s a wonderful day in the neighborhood.”

“Do you really think Jesus looked like a hippie or a nice guy in a sweater? “Remember, Jesus was arrested, beaten and tortured before being killed on a cross. Would anyone do that to a flower child or Mr. Rogers? Nah! I don’t think so.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/