Sowing Seeds of Faith

The stranger who entered the church was young and new to the community, struggling with her faith, with her identity and facing serious problems. She tentatively took her place in the back of the sanctuary as the service began. There was a time where prayers were spoken aloud by anyone. Hearing their prayers, she felt a sense of peace. Overcome, she prayed so others could hear: “God, thank you for bringing me here. Let me receive your grace. Let me grow in your love and peace.” In that prayer the stranger found peace and the church reached out to comfort her.

This story represents the church at its best. Someone is troubled, seeking help, searching for God and finds what she needs within the church. The Gospel of Luke describes our task as the church through a simple story: “suppose a woman has ten silver coins and loses one. Won’t she light a lamp and sweep the entire house and search carefully until she finds it? And when she finds it, she will call in her friends and neighbors and say, ‘Rejoice with me because I have found my lost coin.’ In the same way, there is joy in the presence of God’s angels when even one sinner repents.” (Luke 15:8-10)

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/