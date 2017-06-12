State budget awaits final approval from governor

By Ed Sterling

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott as of June 4 had not signed Senate Bill 1, the 2018-2019 state budget finally approved by both houses of the 85th Texas Legislature on May 27. SB 1 appropriates $216.8 billion in total spending for the state’s budget during the 2018- 19 biennium.

A long wait for Abbott’s signature may fit a pattern. The governor did not sign the 2016- 2017 budget until June 20, 2015, the final day for him to approve or veto legislation. The governor has the power to veto line items in the bill, instead of rejecting it wholesale.

