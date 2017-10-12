Taxation With Representation

It has been a while since I wrote to a member of Congress. I halted my writing when I decided that I already had plenty of non-responses. However, with so much going on in America, I decided to write “my” senator. After a few days, I received the following email response:

Dear Mr. Murphy: Thank you for your recent letter. I appreciate having the benefit of your comments on this matter.

As your elected representative, it is my responsibility to promote the interests of Texas in the United States Senate. Our state boasts a rich history, diverse cultures, and an unmatched tradition of innovation and entrepreneurship. I am proud to represent more than 26 million of our fellow citizens, and I rely on your input to do my job.

