TEA releases preliminary financial accountability ratings

AUSTIN — Some 80 percent of public school districts and charters earned the highest-possible preliminary financial accountability rating, according to figures released by the Texas Education Agency on Aug. 8.

The “superior” ratings were calculated using 15 financial indicators, such as administrative cost expenditures, the accuracy of a district or charter’s financial information submitted to TEA and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls, as determined by an external auditor.

