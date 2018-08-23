Texas Education Agency releases two sets of ratings

AUSTIN — The Texas Education Agency on Aug. 15 released 2018 campus accountability ratings and, for the first time ever, A-F district accountability ratings.

More than 8,700 independent school campuses received a rating of Met Standard, Met Alternative Standard or Improvement Required. Some 7,260 public school campuses and 558 charters were rated Met Standard or Met Alternative Standard, while 293 public school campuses and 56 charters were rated Improvement Required.

