TheView From Here

A few weekends ago, we celebrated Mother’s Day, at my home. We had three generations of mothers, but mine was not there. In a few weeks, we will celebrate Father’s Day. There will be three generations of fathers, but mine will not be there. My mother and my father died many years ago.

On a shelf, in the study, are Mother’s Day and Father’s Day cards that will never be sent.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/