They Call It Social Media

By J.T. Murphy

Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and other apps are called social media. I believe they have become anti-social media. They seem to be a form of non-communication in that they tend to separate people from talking to each other. More than one family has decided to ban cellphones from meals and after the early evening.

Just as we have millions of words so we can choose the one which conveys the best emotion, spoken words have inflection so that the communication is more than just words. Inflection also conveys emotion.

