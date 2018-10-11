The Congressional hearings on Bret Kavanaugh were a travesty. I do not believe the attacks on Judge Kavanaugh were based upon fact; I believe they were based upon the desire of the Democratic Party to destroy the presidency of Donald Trump. Democratic leaders announced, before any nomination was made by President Trump, that they would fight against every nomination for the Supreme Court. It should also be noted that, earlier in his career, Judge Kavanaugh wrote part of Ken Star’s report on the Bill Clinton – Monica Lewinsky matter, leading to the impeachment (but not removal) of Bill Clinton, as well as perjury charges against him.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/