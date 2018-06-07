Valdez wins race to face Abbott in November gubernatorial election

AUSTIN — Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez defeated Houston businessman Andrew White, the son of the late former governor, Mark White, in the May 22 Texas Democratic Party primary runoff.

Valdez, the first Latina to win a gubernatorial primary in Texas, will run against incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who is seeking a second four-year term, in the November 6 general election.

Valdez garnered 230,467 votes, or 53.32 percent of the total vote, to White’s 201,713 votes, which came to 46.67 percent. Historically, this was the lowest recorded turnout for a Texas Democratic Party gubernatorial runoff. Only 2.83 percent of the state’s 15,249,541 registered voters cast a ballot.

