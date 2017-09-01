The View From Here

There was a time when only criminals were afraid of police officers. Criminals had and still have a reason to fear police officers. However their fear is based upon being caught and convicted of their crimes, not based upon evil conduct by police officers.

There was a time when police officers were held in the highest respect. They still should be. They do a dangerous and dirty job to protect us.

Recently there was a report on national news that the Chief of Police for the City of Conroe was asked to leave a doctor’s office because the Chief had a visible gun and would not agree to leave it in his car. The Chief was in uniform and had an appointment. When it became public, an apology was offered by a doctor.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Brookshire%20Times%20TribuneID495/