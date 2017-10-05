The View From Here

I have been of the opinion that everyone is entitled to courtesy but respect has to be earned. Respect can be limited. The mental power of a person may be respected even though the person’s moral values may not be worthy of respect. What is disguised as respect for physical power, may only be fear of harm.

Currently there is a movement in the National Football League demanding respect for its highly paid players. This is while players are refusing to show respect for the National Anthem or the American Flag, both of which are symbols of the sacrifices made by others to create and protect the United States of America.

