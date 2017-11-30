The View From Here

We are at the end of the 2017 calendar. Two family holidays arrive within weeks of each other. Although one holiday celebrates the gift of food and prosperity and the other celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, they have been times for families to get together and celebrate the occasions. Both holidays are important to Americans.

Thanksgiving is not unique to America, but is celebrated on different days in different countries. Thanksgiving began to show thanks to God for providing a good harvest that would feed the colonists during the New England winter. Christmas is celebrated worldwide by Christians, and has great significance in America.

